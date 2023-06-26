Akron requests ideas to pay homage to its iconic B.F. Goodrich smokestacks in lead up to demolition

AKRON, Ohio — The City of Akron will soon say goodbye to the city’s iconic skyline fixtures, the B.F. Goodrich smokestacks. The two longtime smokestacks have been deemed unsafe and the city is using a state-funded grant to demolish them this summer.

The demolition project, which is funded by a $4.9 million state grant, targets five B.F. Goodrich properties in Akron are linked to reports of health and environmental concerns, including asbestos and structural issues.

“It’s a long the Towpath is an area. This is an area where we are seeing a lot of re-development. So, we don’t want to necessarily lose the sentiment around the historic site, but we do want to be sensitive to environmental needs and structural integrity issues,” said Ellen Collins, Strategic Advisor to the Mayor of Akron.

In 2016, one of the smokestacks was deemed "poor condition” during an inspection by International Chimney, which recommended emergency removal of the top portion of the north stack. It was noted that “the stacks would only continue to deteriorate.” According to a press release, the inspection also detailed “bulging brickwork, cracks in the stacks, missing mortar and issues with the 36 reinforcing bands used to keep the stacks upright.”

Collins says the stacks were decommissioned in 2020 following the recommendation of its 2016 inspection.

“There’s even pigeon excrement that we are having to deal with which can be a major source of bacterial infection if released,” Collins added.

Ron Shea's business, "Ron Shea Brewing," sits in the shadows of the stacks. The B.F. Goodrich's view was part of his decision to move into his space back in 2018.

"This whole property since we've been here has gone through an immense transformation," said Shea. "… taking those towers down is just another part of the evolution."

Though the bittersweet goodbye is inevitable, the city is working to make sure the stacks are never forgotten by asking residents for ideas on how to show homage to the stacks.

“In downtown Akron, we've spent a lot of money in investments in the arts. So that would certainly go along with some of the other things that we've done so we give high hopes,” said Collins.

Ideas will be accepted online on the city’s engagement page through August 15. To submit an idea, click here.