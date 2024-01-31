Akron School Board to hold special meeting following lawsuit from teacher's union over tutoring contract

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron School Board will hold a special meeting Thursday to consider rescinding a tutoring contract that resulted in an unfair labor practice filing from the teachers' union.

It comes after the board approved a contract with the company Varsity Tutors LLC.

The Akron Education Association says outsourcing teacher jobs to an out-of-state, for-profit, private vendor to teach students virtually, "further marginalizes the very students for which the board deems to be concerned."

"Being taught by tutors and teachers who know the students, know their families, know their struggles, know their strengths, know their weaknesses and understand where they may be struggling in testing makes all the difference in the world," Attorney Don Malarcik with AEA Counsel said.

"So, the idea that kids are gonna stay after school and benefit from unqualified remote tutoring, I think, is silly and it's ridiculous," Malarcik said.

Last week, News 5 told you the association filed a lawsuit against the Akron Schools Superintendent and the Board, alleging the board improperly used an executive session to discuss entering into that contract.

The Association says it will revise the lawsuit if the board rescinds the contract.

News 5 reached out to Akron Public Schools and they had no comment.

Thursday's meeting is set for 5 p.m.