Barberton food pantry looks for help with outreach center remodel to expand community services

BARBERTON, Ohio — A staple food pantry in Barberton is transforming through a renovation project to better serve its community. The project is part of Barberton Area Community Ministries’ (BACM) mission to confront more needs among families, who need more accessible resources.

BACM Executive Director, Dorothy Suchka-Somerville told News 5, “I would like to take us to the next level. Not just another food pantry something to really get people the help they need and to help them become productive.”

BACM’s current outreach center, which was most recently acquired by the pantry, will soon house community partners providing wraparound support. This includes health and money management services, veteran’s assistance, parenting workshops and GED courses.

The remodel is expected to be completed in the next year or so.

In the meantime, BACM is hosting a “Friends Funding Family Futures Fundraiser.” All donations benefit the outreach center renovations.

Supporters can make a donation by cash, check, or credit card. Payable to BACM, sent to 939 Norton Ave., Barberton, OH 44203.

BACM’S Impact

As Suchka-Somerville explained, the food pantry “provides food to families twice a month. They’re allowed to come in twice a month and it’s a five-day supply worth of food they get.” The pantry has served the greater Barberton area since 1987.

“Most people when you think food pantry, they’re thinking that people are destitute, homeless and that’s not the case…our biggest population is people that are just one payday away from disaster,” Suchka-Somerville shared.

Barberton area seniors also make up for the demand at BACM. Suchka-Somerville says many of them are raising their grandchildren due to more parents struggling with the opioid crisis.

Overall, the center serves about 1,000 families a month, which is about 2,800 individuals.