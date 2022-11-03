Car crashes into Bath Township gun store

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A car crashed into a Bath Township gun store early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. at Summit Armory in the 2400 block of North Cleveland Massillon Road.

A News 5 photographer at the scene saw a Kia Sedan with the front end inside of the store.

Gun store smash and grab in Bath Township. Looks like a Kia was used to smash through the front window of Summit Armory on Cleveland Massillon Road. If you've been following along these cars are very easy to steal. Working on learning more and if those responsible got anything. pic.twitter.com/CBjFvJgIf4 — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) November 3, 2022

It is unknown if any guns were stolen. The owner said he's currently doing inventory.

Bath Township Police Chief Vito Sinopoli said three people entered the store after the crash and were only in the store about one minute.

A Kia Optima was towed to the police department. No one was arrested.

Sinopoli believe the suspects got away in a different vehicle.

