Car crashes into Bath Township gun store

A car crashed into a Bath Township gun store early Thursday morning.
Posted at 8:43 AM, Nov 03, 2022
BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A car crashed into a Bath Township gun store early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. at Summit Armory in the 2400 block of North Cleveland Massillon Road.

A News 5 photographer at the scene saw a Kia Sedan with the front end inside of the store.

It is unknown if any guns were stolen. The owner said he's currently doing inventory.

Bath Township Police Chief Vito Sinopoli said three people entered the store after the crash and were only in the store about one minute.

A Kia Optima was towed to the police department. No one was arrested.

Sinopoli believe the suspects got away in a different vehicle.

