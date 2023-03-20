Cleveland area military veteran seeks kidney transplant following News 5 Story

HUDSON, Ohio — A Cleveland area veteran is working to find a match for a kidney transplant.

It all comes after Dr. Douglas Cabarle saw the initial story on News 5's Good Morning Cleveland and discovered DOVE Transplant.

DOVE is the nonprofit that connects living donors with military veterans across the U.S.

The Hudson father of two has dedicated his life to the military and making a difference in his community.

He previously got a kidney transplant, but it failed after a virus attacked his immune system.

Cabarle hopes someone will see his story, kind of like how he saw the initial piece on News 5, and consider giving the gift of life.

From his Nayy blue ring on his finger, to the signage on his basement walls, to the rack of dress blues and military uniforms - Cabarle is a proud United States Navy Veteran.

"In the Navy, we have our core values, and it's honor, courage, and commitment and I'm not just saying... I live that," Cabarle said.

But the 54-year-old's time serving our great nation was cut short after he was forced to medically retire back in 1996 due to kidney disease.

It worsened over time, and he was no longer able to work as a federal employee in 2001 as his health rapidly deteriorated.

"It was horrible, and I'll tell you I was angry. I mean the typical patient when they find out it was anger," Cabarle said.

In 2011, after years on dialysis, he received a life-altering gift—in the form of a kidney transplant.

But 11 years later, in a true twist of fate, his life came to a screeching halt again after he contracted the Norovirus.

His kidney transplant failed; his body was viciously attacked by the virus.

"I refuse to back down on it. I'm not going to give up just because this happened to me," Cabarle said.

Doug's norm is now sitting in a chair, hooked up to a machine, three days a week, four hours a day—undergoing dialysis.

It's rough.

"I'd like to do more but I'm literally tied to a machine, and it's just existence," Cabarle said.

Despite the pandemic and his severely compromised immune system, Cabarle has continued to serve his community for several years--volunteering as the Blue and Gold Officer, for the United States Naval Academy, recruiting future classes of service members, and doing military outreach.

He even received his Doctorate in Healthcare Administration.

On the morning of February 27, he says his life would change again.

He stumbled upon an opportunity.

He says it's a gift.

Cabarle caught the story about DOVE Transplant on Good Morning Cleveland.

He says it would re-establish a sense of hope.

"I saw it, and I'm like wow! There's an organization that promotes kidneys for veterans. I'm like this is right up my alley," Cabarle said.

He immediately contacted Sharyn Kreitzer, registered on her DOVE website, and started spreading the word with her help.

"Nearly 100,000 people waiting for a lifesaving kidney transplant in the United States. We have the remedy within our communities to solve this major problem and save lives," said Sharyn Kreitzer, Founder and Executive Director of DOVE Transplant.

Cabarle says despite his setbacks, he believes in a comeback.

He's hoping someone sees he has so much more to give.

"If I have to share my story, maybe I can get a live donor, maybe somebody will be out there and say this guy's worth it," Cabarle said.

Could you be a match for Cabarle? He's O-.

The current wait time for a kidney from someone who has passed away is more than five years.

If you want to see if you are a match for Cabarle, click here and share.

DOVE continues to connect living donors with more veterans.

Since the initial News 5 story aired, at least 27 people have reached out to learn more about DOVE Transplant.

Six Ohio area veterans have confirmed their active status on a transplant waitlist.

DOVE has also done intakes on 12 donors and four are currently in the early stages of medical evaluation.

