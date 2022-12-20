Community call for action: American Red Cross hosting largest NE Ohio blood drive Tuesday in Cuyahoga Falls

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — It’s a community call for action.

The American Red Cross is hoping you will roll up your sleeves and help save lives this holiday season.

The nonprofit is hosting its 14th annual Cuyahoga Falls Holiday Blood Drive.

It's dubbed the largest blood drive in Northeast Ohio, and officials say the timing of the event is critical.

Between Covid-19 surges, the flu, RSV, inclement weather and busy holiday schedules—less people have been giving blood.

The need for blood is constant and donors of all types are asked to come out and support the cause today.

The all-day long blood drive runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sheraton Suites Akron/Cuyahoga Falls located at 1989 Front Street in Cuyahoga Falls.

The event is sponsored by Summa Health, Sheraton Suites, Western Reserve Hospital, the city of Cuyahoga Falls, JOANN and Sabika.

Those who donate will receive gifts and can win additional prizes.

Organizers say this blood drive has collected nearly 8,800 pints of blood since it first started more than a decade ago.

You can register in person or do so online at RedCrossBlood.org.

