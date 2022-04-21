Cuyahoga Falls 16-year-old found with gun on school grounds

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday after being found with a gun at Cuyahoga Falls High School.

According to police, the school received a tip about a student having a weapon on school property.

A school resource officer responded and found a 16-year-old boy with an unloaded gun and seven rounds of ammunition.

Police said the student was arrested and charged with illegal conveyance or possession of deadly weapons or dangerous ordinance on school premises, a felony of the fifth degree and Carrying a Concealed Weapon, a felony of the fourth degree.

The student was taken to the Summit County Juvenile Court.

