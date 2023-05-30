'Henna Crown Warriors': Local henna artist empowers women battling cancer with henna crowns

AKRON, Ohio — In an intimate home studio in Akron, Kelly Lesher found a fairytale twist to a surprising horror.

“I’m going to be a pretty, pretty princess finally,” she said while sitting in a small office chair during her one-on-one henna session.

Much like the henna-curved design marking her shaved head on a Tuesday morning in May, Lesher's life took a turn six years ago. Then, it was stage three breast cancer. Now, after remission, it’s Leptomeningeal disease. The rare disease spreads cancer cells through the body and attacks the brain and spinal cord.

“Never in a million years did I ever think that my cancer would come back,” Lesher said. “It’s in my spinal fluid and it travels up my spine, through my brain [and] back down into my bloodstream. “

Lesher’s Leptomeningeal diagnosis was confirmed after she fell at work back in November.

“They said this is what you have. You have leptomeningeal and it’s two to four weeks with no treatment,” Lesher said while reminiscing on the moment she heard the news alone in the hospital. “Waiting for the other shoe to drop is probably the hardest part because this disease is terminal. I’m going to have to say goodbye. Do I want to? No. Is it going to happen tomorrow? As long as chemo is working, I get another day so that’s what I pray for.”

Lesher says she knew her stage three breast cancer would come back with a vengeance. Though, there was only a rare, 1-2% chance of it developing into Leptomeningeal disease.

But if you ask Lesher, who exudes the spirit of a true fighter, her fatal tale is far from over.

Henna Crown Warrior

After meeting henna artist and Akron Henna Art owner, Nirali Schrader, online, Lesher’s decided to experience being “crowned” in the plant-based dye, which symbolizes good luck, happiness, and a new chapter in Indian culture.

WEWS

“It’s very spiritual,” said Schrader.

Schrader’s tale and familiarity with cancer begin with her parents’ diagnoses, who passed away in 2010 and 2012. Before her mother’s passing, Schrader says she was always strong and had a dominant presence. Though, Schrader says cancer took away her mother’s confidence and beauty she once saw in herself.

“It still hurts me at this point in my life every single moment,” she said. “I had never seen my mom that way.”

Schrader now devotes henna which was a skill passed down to her as a child in Indian tradition, to empower women battling cancers. She calls them her “Henna Crown Warriors.”

“They are already strong and beautiful. I’m just enhancing their beauty,” said Schrader.

The sentiment passed on to Lesher, who admitted, she has never left home without a wig covering her shaved head. Though, now, crowned with a physical reminder of her purpose and strength.

WEWS

“This is fabulous,” she said. “[A] beautiful experience, beautiful.”

Lesher’s Fairytale Ending

As Lesher waits for death’s reveal, she says her fairytale has just begun. In the meantime, Lesher hopes to aspire other women to live life empowered and without fear.

“Unfortunately, my story will end. It’s going to end but not now.”

Though, Lesher has a personal mission she is pursuing and one thing left to make her fairytale complete; Aaron Lewis.

“Everybody talks about a bucket list. I got one thing left, one thing left on my bucket list, and I am making that happen come November. I will meet Aaron Lewis,” she said.

Lesher bought tickets to an Aaron Lewis concert at MGM Northfield Park. There, she says, she is determined to lock eyes with her Prince Charming.

“[I’ve] waited for him my whole life…his music, it speaks to you. I’m a huge music fan.”

Lesher says the country, alternative rock, and Nu metal artist “has a song for everything except for me.” When asked what a song for her would be about, Lesher said “that he loves me and wants me in his life.”

For more information on henna crowns, click here.