PENINSULA, Ohio — After an unseasonably warm December, Boston Mills has finally announced when their resort will open.

The slopes are set to open Friday afternoon.

Boston Mills will be open from 3:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. on Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

They have not released their hours following this weekend.

An opening date for Brandywine Ski Resort has not been announced.