2000s heartthrob and Masked Singer runner-up Jesse McCartney is heading to Northeast Ohio to host a benefit concert this October.

McCartney will take the stage at MGM Northfield Park to host a benefit concert for the American Cancer Society's MSABC campaign.

He will perform hits such as "Beautiful Soul."

The concert is set for Oct. 7 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on August 11.