LeBron James Family Foundation's 'House Three Thirty' officially opens in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — The highly anticipated LeBron James Family Foundation's "House Three Thirty" officially opens to the public Thursday.

Reporter Mike Holden will be doing a live sneak peek in the player below around 6:45 a.m.:

News 5 livestream event

It all coincides with Akron's annual 330-Day celebrations.

Crews spent over two years transforming the former Tangier Restaurant and Cabaret on West Market Street into a family-friendly community center.

The multi-use community space offers several amenities for local residents, fans and I PROMISE families.

Officials created House Three Thirty with a sense of purpose and an immediate goal to support and inspire others to achieve their goals.

It's a one-stop shop for anything and everything that better supports the Akron community.

This includes family financial health programming, job training, retail and entertainment spaces, a community gathering space for large indoor and outdoor events, monthly meals, and extensive family programming open to all.

Dining, retail, entertainment, arts, and mentorship are all a part of the experience.

According to the LeBron James Family Foundation, "I Promise students, teachers, parents, and family members that have been preparing for employment at House Three Thirty through LJFF’s Training Camp by Graduate Hotels & Saira Hospitality."

Officials say House Three Thirty will act as a community centerpiece that will encourage current and future generations of residents to achieve their goals and spur further growth and development.

Work is still ongoing on some of the additional projects inside House Three Thirty, but once it's completed it will offer the following:

-JPMorgan Chase Community Space where Chase bankers offer specialized financial advice and products to promote financial health.

-Smucker Hometown Hall for large private and community events including family gatherings, weddings, and graduations.

-The Wine Room by mDesign offering a private space for family meals, wine tasting and other small-scale events.

-First-of-its-kind licensed Starbucks Community Store to serve coffee and the community in a whole new way.

-The Taco Shop by Old El Paso offering fast-casual meal options from Old El Paso and a space for families to come together for a Taco Tuesday tradition like no other.

- Sweet Shop featuring local favorites Mitchell’s Ice Cream, Metropolis Gourmet Popcorn, NORKA Beverages, and Malley’s Chocolates.

-Kaulig Companies Club brings a new VIP view to the iconic Cabaret that will host musical acts, open mic nights, and serve as a performing arts space for the I PROMISE program.

-LeBron James’ Home Court for a walk through LeBron’s life with never-before-seen items.

-PepsiCo Foundation Kitchen where live teaching kitchens will help I Promise family members to work, cultivate new skills, and train for their futures.

-The Den by Mainstreet Advisors & LOBOS 1707 provides an intimate, private space for toasting special occasions.

-The Family Room by SC Holdings brings LJFF’s We Are Family philosophy to life in a warm, welcoming space for the entire community to enjoy.

-Retail Shop marks the first physical destination official We Are Family gear and I Promise bands are available for purchase. It will also showcase the work of local artists, entrepreneurs, and LeBron brand partners. The premium juice offerings from Savannah James’s BBZ Juicery will be exclusively sold here until the anticipated opening of its standalone space in 2024.

-LeBron James Sports Bar will be a one-of-a-kind bar with a high-end feel paying homage to LeBron’s basketball journey and those beside him along the way. Now being meticulously crafted with attention to every detail, this space is anticipating a 2024 opening.

