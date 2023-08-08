Man shot, killed in Cuyahoga Falls after property line dispute

Cuyahoga Falls Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed over a property line dispute.

The shooting happened before 4 p.m. on Saturday in the 2000 block of Germaine Street.

When police arrived, they found Richard Luft Jr. on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the incident started as a neighbor dispute over the property line.

Police said Luft Jr. allegedly showed a firearm at a group of several people, who say they feared for their safety and shot him.

The incident is under investigation.