Massillon teacher among 10 arrested in Summit County prostitution sting

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A Massillon teacher was among 10 arrested on Tuesday that was involved in a prostitution sting.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office says that all the men arrested answered online advertisements offering sexual services in exchange for cash.

Deputies said multiple men and women were encountered during the single-day operation, and that the victims were offered help by RAHAB Ministries and the Rape Crisis Center of Summit and Medina Counties.

Authorities confirmed that a teacher for the Massillon School District was one of the people charged.

The 10 individuals were charged with engaging in prostitution, a first-degree misdemeanor.