RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A massive fire broke out at a Richfield Township home Tuesday morning.

The house is located in the 3000 block of West Streetsboro Road.

At least 10 fire departments are assisting the Richfield Township Fire Department, including Copley, Bath, Hinckley and more.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.