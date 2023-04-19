Watch Now
Measles case confirmed in Summit County, contract tracing underway

The Summit County Public Health Department confirmed that a person in the county has measles.
Posted at 12:26 PM, Apr 19, 2023
A spokesperson said the person is unvaccinated and they are conducting contract tracing.

Health Commissioner Donna Skoda said the most important thing that you can do to protect yourself is to get the vaccine.

“Our communicable disease staff is working diligently to identify and notify any potential exposures,” said Skoda.

Measles can spread easily through coughing, talking, or being in the same room as someone infected.

Click here for more information on measles on the Summit County Public Health website, including how to schedule a measles vaccine.

