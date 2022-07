BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal Bath Township motorcycle crash.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday on State Route 18 near mile marker 1.

According to state troopers, 28-year-old Martin Upp was riding his 2008 Honda CBR600 motorcycle eastbound on State Route 18, when he veered left of center and struck a 2017 Mazda MX-5.

Upp was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man driving the Mazda was not injured during the crash.