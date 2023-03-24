Nordonia High investigating teacher who used racial slur while discussing unacceptable words

A Nordonia High School teacher is under investigation after allegedly using a racial slur while discussing unacceptable language with students. According to a letter from Superintendent Dr. Joe Clark and Principal Louise Teringo, the unnamed teacher has been relieved of their duties while the investigation is ongoing.

The letter says the incident happened when the teacher "used the N-word while discussing which words were unacceptable and how our band's culture needs to improve."

"I want to be clear that using racial slurs, no matter the context is completely unacceptable and goes against our school's values of respect, inclusivity and diversity. This kind of language has no place in our school or in our society, and we take this matter very seriously," the letter sent to parents said.

Since the incident, students have been working in groups to discuss changes and to create an inclusive environment.

