North Pole Adventure Train derails Saturday

A holiday tradition in Northeast Ohio was interrupted Saturday night.

The North Pole Adventure was cut short when the train derailed.

The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad said the train derailed just before 9 p.m. near Peninsula.

Passengers said four cars derailed and buses had to pick them up.

Parents and kids who were stranded due to the derailment said it was nerve-wracking.

"I didn't know what happened really, but they just told me the train derailed. I just got a bit nervous and I thought we were going to sit there for the whole night," passenger Rocco Lauria said.

"It's Christmas time so everyone is in pretty good spirits, but obviously there were a lot of kids and young kids, some were crying. Parents were getting really upset," passenger Vinnie Lauria said.

No injuries were reported.

The railroad said the incident is under investigation.