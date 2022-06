NORTON, Ohio — Norton Police are asking residents to stay away from a black bear.

The bear was spotted walking down Grenfall Road Wednesday night.

This is the second black bear sighting in Summit County in the last two days.

On Tuesday, a black bear was found roaming Fairlawn.

It is unknown if it is the same bear.

