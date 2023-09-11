Portions of Boston Heights, Cuyahoga Falls under Boil Advisory

The City of Akron's Water Department has issued a boil advisory for portions of Boston Heights and Cuyahoga Falls due to a water main break.

The water main break occurred in the Cuyahoga River Valley on Akron-Peninsula Road near Ira Road.

The repair of the water main requires Akron Water to temporarily reduce water pressures.

The advisory includes Akron water customers on Oak Hill Road, Major Road, Everett Road, Bolanz Road including 4683 Riverview Road, 4563 Riverview Road and 4451 Akron Peninsula Road.

Residents are advised to boil their water until further notice.

Water used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a full boil for a minimum of two minutes and should return to the proper temperature before use.