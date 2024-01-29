Rock Creek Trail in Summit Metro Parks closed due to diesel spill runoff

The Summit Metro Parks has closed Rock Creek Trail in the Furnace Run Metro Park due to a diesel fuel spill on Jan. 26.

According to the park system, officials responded to the trail after a strong odor was reported. Runoff from a diesel spill was located at Rock Creek Trail, and the area was closed.

The Ohio EPA is investigating. The park system said it will monitor the area, but the trail remains closed at this time.

Park visitors should avoid the area and are advised to avoid contact with creek and stream water. Officials said Brushwood Lake was unaffected by the spill.