Springfield Local School District employee arrested by FBI on unspecified federal charges

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Springfield Local School District employee was arrested by the Cleveland Division of the FBI on federal charges, according to the department.

Brad Beun, director of special services for Springfield Local Schools, was arrested after FBI agents appeared at his office Friday, the FBI said.

Springfield Superintendent Chuck Sincere said in a statement that the district was informed by the FBI that "the allegations involve an incident that did not occur on school grounds and does not involve any student from Springfield Schools."

The federal charges are unspecified and the FBI said the affidavit is under seal but is expected to be made available on Monday.

More details surrounding the case are expected to be released Monday as well and the FBI said no further information can be provided until that time.

“As soon as we were notified about this situation, Mr. Beun was immediately placed on administrative leave with pay following the district’s protocol,” Sincere said in a statement.

Beun will not be permitted on schools grounds or at school functions, the district said.

