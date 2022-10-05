Springfield Twp. homeowner shot, killed by police after shooting at officers, officials say

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio BCI is investigating after a Springfield Twp. homeowner shot at officers who were following up on a zoning violation and died after officers returned fire, according to officials.

The shooting happened at 11 a.m.

According to police, officers were doing a follow-up at a house in the 2300 block of Waterloo Road for a zoning law violation when the homeowner allegedly fired shots at them.

Police said that officers returned shots, striking the man.

The man was transported to Akron City Hospital. The Summit County Medical Examiner later confirmed the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on mandatory administrative leave.

