Summit Co. case managers meeting with families at libraries, help remedy at-risk pandemic benefits

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Pandemic benefits will soon expire for eligible families, but help is available in Summit County. The department of Job and Family Services is providing case managers at four of the county’s public library branches every Tuesday through the month of May. The schedule is as follows:

Highland Square Branch Library – March 7, April 4, and May 2.

Springfield-Lakemore Branch Library – March 14, April 11, and May 9.

Odom Boulevard Branch Library – March 21, April 18, and May 16.

North Hill Branch – March 28, April 25, and May 23.

“We really are in the heart of neighborhoods and communities around the county,” said Pam Hickson-Stevenson, Executive Director Akron-Summit County Public Library. “There are folks for whom transportation is an issue and to make something available almost in their backyard made sense.”

Those who receive or are eligible for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, can speak with a case manager one on one for free. Assistance will be provided with turning in documents, applying or re-applying for help, reporting case changes, or case/eligibility questions.

“February was the very last month that we in Ohio are issuing those additional benefits to families. So, a lot of people are really going to be feeling the burden of that loss,” said Stephanie Dodson, Deputy Director, of Summit County Department of Job and Family Services. “There is a lot of anxiety, a lot of worry, a lot of concern about how am I going to feed my family. You know, I've been budgeting this extra money every single month and all of a sudden it's gone.”

Dodson says many families will soon be coping with a loss of about $200 per month, which she says is just the average amount. Typically, Dodson says families receive up to $500 to $600 extra a month.

“A lot of the people that are going to be hit hardest are the elderly and the disabled and families with children,” she said. “We want to make sure moving forward, we're giving you what you are eligible for. So, that might mean providing additional verifications, submitting things to our office.”

This added resource is hoped to relieve the stress of survival as inflation and living means prove more challenging.