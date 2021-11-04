Watch
Summit County animal shelter to waive adoption fees for veterans

Posted at 5:17 PM, Nov 04, 2021
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — The Humane Society of Summit County has found the purrfect way to honor veterans this November.

The shelter is offering fee-waived adoptions to veterans and active military personnel from Nov. 8-14.

They are hoping to help connect homeless animals with veterans and active military personnel in need of companionship.

The group said there are no community members more deserving of the unconditional love of a pet than our veterans, active military members, and their families

