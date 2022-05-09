Summit County Council representative Jerry Feeman dies at 66

AKRON, Ohio — Summit County Council announced District 6 Summit County Council Representative Jerry Feeman died after a long illness at the age of 66.

“Jerry was a dedicated public servant and a cherished member of Council. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time,” said County Council President Elizabeth Walters.

Feeman was elected to council in 2008, representing Tallmadge and neighborhoods in southeast Akron.

He served as president for three consecutive years, most recently serving on the Public Works Committee.

Walters said Feeman will be remembered, “for his collegiality and his many contributions to the Summit County government, including his time spent as Council President and his part in the development of the engineer’s paving program.”

Before joining the council, Feeman served as an at-large city councilman for Tallmadge. He was also a long-time realtor and served as a member of the Akron Area Board of Realtors.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.