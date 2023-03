SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — From March 13 until the end of the month, Summit County will be offering reduced pet adoptions in honor of St. Patrick's Day and National Puppy Day.

During the Help a Puppy Get Lucky Event, adoption costs will be reduced to $28 for dogs and $5 for cats.

The animals will be vaccinated and ready to be taken home.

The Summit County Animal Control is open from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. from Monday through Friday and is located at 250 Opportunity Parkway in Akron.