Summit County prosecutor warns of jury duty phone scam

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh is warning residents about a phone scam involving jury duty.

“A local resident recently informed our office that they got a phone call saying a warrant had been issued for their arrest because they missed jury duty. I want to remind everyone that a warrant is never issued for missing jury duty and you will not be forced to pay a fine with a gift card. This is a scam!” said Walsh. “We’ve seen this scam pop up from time to time. I always urge people to not answer calls from unfamiliar phone numbers.”

The jury duty scam is a common one and is similar to many other phone scams.

According to Walsh, the caller claims that there is a warrant out for your arrest because you missed jury duty. The caller says you can get rid of the warrant by paying a fine with a gift card.

You cannot pay fines or outstanding bills with store gift cards, Walsh said.

