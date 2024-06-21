Watch Now
Summit County to host Outsmart the Scam events this summer

Summit County officials and consumer protection agencies are working together to help residents avoid scams.
Jun 21, 2024

STOW, Ohio — Summit County officials and consumer protection agencies are working together to help residents avoid scams.

A free Outsmart the Scam event is scheduled for Saturday, June 22, from 10 a.m. to noon at Stow City Hall, 3760 Darrow Rd. Representatives from the Summit County Sheriff's office, the FBI and the Better Business Bureau of Akron are set to attend.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke with Greta Johnson from the Summit County Executive's office about what to expect at the event.

"We're definitely going to be talking about red flags to watch out for and we're going to be providing everyone who attends with some information," said Johnson.

Another Outsmart the Scam event is scheduled for Saturday, August 17, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Green Administration Building, 1755 Town Park Blvd.

