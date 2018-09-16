AKRON, Ohio - A man accused of breaking into cars at the University of Akron assaulted the University of Akron police chief during his arrest, police said.

On Wednesday, police were called to a parking deck at around 8:32 a.m. along Exchange Street to a person breaking into several cars.

The person, identified as Kobie Jones, 19, of Akron, fled from officers after they tried to arrest him.

Officers chased Jones southbound across Exchange Street. Eventually, after a short foot chase, officers caught up to him.

As Jones was being arrested, he kicked Chief James Weber in the groin area and bit his left index finger, according to the report.

Jones was charged with two counts of resisting arrest and two counts of obstructing official business, according to the Akron Municipal Court.

The University of Akron released the following statement after the incident: