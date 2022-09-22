Tallmadge Police investigate triple shooting

TALLMADGE, Ohio — Tallmadge Police are actively investigating after three people were shot at a rental facility Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of West Avenue, which is about half a mile away from the Tallmadge Safety Center.

Police confirm the victims were rushed to a local hospital for what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers from Akron and Mogadore assisted in securing the scene and Akron Police processed the crime scene.

No suspects are in custody.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tallmadge Police Detective Bureau at 330-633-4231.

