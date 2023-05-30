Tribute garden dedicated to veterans in Silver Lake

The village of Silver Lake dedicated a Veterans Tribute Garden on Memorial Day, showing hometown support for hometown heroes.

The garden, which sits just outside city hall, includes bricks with veterans’ names on them, a water feature, an American flag, and a sculpture.

Mayor Bernie Hovey said he put a committee together about a year and a half ago.

"We came up with some good ideas. We wanted to honor all veterans”, he said.

The committee says no public funds were used.

The money needed was donated by people and businesses in Silver Lake.

Committee member John Schluep said, “People have good hearts, you know? People want to do the right thing, and they want to be part of this. It’s that connective tissue that makes this a community.”

