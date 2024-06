A service truck fell into a sinkhole in Fairlawn.

The sinkhole was found in the area of North Miller Road and Sand Run Parkway and the streets are closed while crews investigate.

The driver of the Fairlawn Public's Work truck had to climb out of the truck himself and pull himself to safety.

Crews were able to pull the truck out of the sinkhole and tow it away.

Akron Water is also at the scene due to a water main break in the area.

It is unknown what caused the sinkhole to form.