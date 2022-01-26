Wadsworth police, plow drivers help push woman's car out of snow after husband needed to get to hospital

WADSWORTH, Ohio — Wadsworth police sprung into action and saved the day for a woman who needed to take her husband to the emergency room, but had some difficulty along the way.

Kimberly Bahle remembers being stuck, stranded and in need of help the night of Ohio's first snowstorm this year.

"We tried, tried backing up to rock us out of the snow and I couldn't get us out of the snow," Bahle said.

She was trying to get her husband to the emergency room when her car got stuck, so she called 911 and couldn't believe the response that followed.

"There were the policemen stopping and the plow guys stopping to let me know the help was on the way, it was very encouraging," Bahle said.

She said two Wadsworth officer and four snowplows all stepped in to help push her out of the knee-deep snow.

"He grabbed the shovel from the pile and then the next thing I knew there was a pile of guys and two police officers shoveling out in front of my car to get me out. The two police officers went behind my car and gave me a push and I was able to get break free and get to the hospital to be with my husband," Bahle said.

Bahle shared on Facebook that she found out her husband had heart failure, pneumonia and a bad gout attack.

She said he couldn't have gotten the treatment he needed without all the help on that day.

"I just I ask God for help, and he sent it to me. There was a lot of people that actually came," Bahle said.