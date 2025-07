A 16-year-old girl has died after drowning at Tall Timber Lake in Tuscarawas County, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office said Madison Danley was under the water for several minutes.

Danley was transported to Akron Children's Hospital, where she later died.

The beach was temporarily closed while crews were on the scene, but it will reopen on Tuesday.