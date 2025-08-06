2 die after being struck by train in Tuscarawas County

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were struck by a train and died.

Deputies were called to the Wheeling and Lake Erie Railroad near Zoar around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to deputies, two people were walking on the railroad trestle above the Towpath Trail when the train came.

The engineer immediately engaged in the emergency stop protocol but could not get the train stopped, deputies said.

Deputies said a 20-year-old woman and 21-year-old man were found below the railroad trestle on the bank of the Tuscarawas River and were pronounced dead at the scene.

