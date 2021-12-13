2 men dead, woman in critical condition in apparent murder-suicide in Tuscarawas County

MILL TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two men were found dead night at a home in Mill Township and a woman is in critical condition at the hospital in what Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office said appears to be a murder-suicide.

At about 11:23 p.m., the Tuscarawas County 911 center received a call from a woman at the 3300 block of Eastport Road S.E. Dennison. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the woman was in distress and had little interaction with the dispatcher. About a minute later, dispatchers heard what they believed to be gunshots with some muffled talking in the background.

Deputies arrived on scene at 11:31 p.m. and could see a woman lying on the floor through a window in a door, the release states. They forced entry, and EMS immediately took the woman and attempted to render lifesaving aid.

Two adult men were found already dead in the same room, officials said.

The woman was taken to Trinity hospital and then to Aultman Hospital where her condition is described by authorities as extremely critical.

Deputies and detectives processed the home for evidence and collected numerous items of evidence, including one handgun.

As next of kin are still being contacted, no names are being released at this time, but officials said the parties do consist of a husband, a wife and the woman’s father.

“While no conclusion has been made, the scene appears to suggest a murder (potentially double murder)/ suicide,” the release from the sheriff’s office states.

The two males were transported by the county coroner’s office for autopsies.

The Tuscarawas County Dog Warden responded and took possession of two dogs in the home until they can be relocated with a family member, the release states.

The sheriff’s office was assisted on scene by Dennison and Uhrichsville fire departments, Smith Ambulance and the Ohio Highway Patrol.

