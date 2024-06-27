4-year-old girl dies after crash in Tuscarawas County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a 4-year-old girl dead and two others injured.

The crash happened on I-77 northbound near mile marker 88 around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

According to troopers, a 38-year-old man was driving a maroon 2007 Honda Civic when he failed to maintain control of his vehicle and drove off the left side of the road, struck the grass median and overturned.

The driver was transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital with minor injuries.

A 6-year-old boy was also transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital with minor injuries.

A 4-year-old girl was transported to Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital due to severe injuries sustained from the crash. She was later pronounced dead.

Authorities do not believe alcohol played a role in the crash.