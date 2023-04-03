Tuscarawas County to host Drug Take Back Day on April 22

On April 22, Tuscarawas County will be hosting a Drug Take Back Day.

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Empower Tusc will be collecting unused and unwanted prescription drugs at Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital in Dover and Trinity Hospital Twin City in Dennison.

“Data continue to show us that often times our young people are first exposed to drug use and misuse after discovering medications in their homes,” said Jodi Salvo Empower Tusc Coalition Coordinator. “By removing these items, we are having a direct impact on reducing the likelihood that they can obtain these drugs.”

They will also be taking unused and packaged needles to properly dispose of those items as well.

To learn more about this event and other efforts by Empower Tusc to keep the community safe, including permanent drug drop-off locations, visit Empowertusc.com.

