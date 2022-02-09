1 dead, 1 injured in Wayne County crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Wayne County.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on I-71 southbound near mile marker 197.

According to troopers, a 2016 Nissan Versa went off the right side of the road and struck a light pole.

A 31-year-old man was transported to Akron General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

According to troopers, drugs and alcohol are believed to have played a role in the crash.