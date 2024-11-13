1 dead, 1 severely injured in Wayne County crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Wayne County that left one man dead and one with severe injuries.

Troopers were called to U.S. 30 at Kohler Road around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, they found a 2024 International semi-truck pulling a 2022 Hyundai van trailer driving east on U.S. 30 when he stopped to make a left turn and was struck by a 1999 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

The 45-year-old driver of the pickup truck was extricated from the vehicle and flown to Akron General Hospital with incapacitating injuries.

Adam Sartin, 41, was the passenger in the pickup truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi did not have any injuries.

Troopers said the driver and passenger of the pickup truck were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.