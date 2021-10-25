1 dead after 2 vehicle crash in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Wayne County.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on County Road 54 north of Schellin Road.

Kevin Graves, 35, was driving a 2010 Nissan Altima north on County Road 54, according to troopers.

A 50-year-old man was driving a 1999 Frieghtliner commercial tractor-trailer, when he was entering the road from a private driveway to turn south onto County Road 54.

Troopers said the man driving the semi-truck failed to negotiate a turn when Graves struck the left side of the truck.

Graves was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 50-year-old was not injured during the crash.

