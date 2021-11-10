18-year-old Navarre man killed in Wayne County crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal Wayne County crash.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on State Route 21 near Clinton Road.

According to troopers, a white 2019 International MV607 Ryder truck was driving westbound on Clinton Road when it approached State Route 21.

Troopers said the truck failed to stop at the stop sign, crossed over the southbound lanes through the paved median and then struck a green 2002 Chevrolet Silverado.

Logan Dickerson, 18, was driving the Silverado and he was severely injured in the crash.

Chippewa Township first responders freed the Navarre native from the truck and transported him to Akron General Hospital, where he later died.

The driver and passenger in the Ryder truck were not injured in the crash.