Watch
NewsLocal NewsWayne County News

Actions

18-year-old Navarre man killed in Wayne County crash

items.[0].image.alt
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 5:15 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 17:15:38-05

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal Wayne County crash.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on State Route 21 near Clinton Road.

According to troopers, a white 2019 International MV607 Ryder truck was driving westbound on Clinton Road when it approached State Route 21.

Troopers said the truck failed to stop at the stop sign, crossed over the southbound lanes through the paved median and then struck a green 2002 Chevrolet Silverado.

Logan Dickerson, 18, was driving the Silverado and he was severely injured in the crash.

Chippewa Township first responders freed the Navarre native from the truck and transported him to Akron General Hospital, where he later died.

The driver and passenger in the Ryder truck were not injured in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?