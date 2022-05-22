19-year-old fatally shoots 28-year-old man after argument, police say

WOOSTER, Ohio — Wooster police are investigating a fatal shooting.

The shooting happened Friday around 5:45 p.m. in the 400 block of East Larwill Street.

When police arrived, they found 28-year-old Blair Snyder with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Wooster Community Hospital where he later died.

According to police, witnesses said Snyder was involved in an argument with a 19-year-old man.

The 19-year-old showed his gun and shot Snyder in the chest before fleeing the scene, according to police.

The man was found in Orrville and arrested.

He is currently at the Wayne County Jail.

