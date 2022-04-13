2 teenagers die after dirt bike crash in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a dirt bike crash that left two teenagers dead.

According to troopers, the crash happened before 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Criswell and Salt Creek Road.

A 32-year-old woman was driving a gray 2017 Chrysler Pacifica westbound on Salt Creek Road when troopers said she failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by an orange and white 2004 Honda CRF2504R dirt bike being operated by a 16-year-old boy.

The 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, a 15-year-old boy, was flown to Akron Children's Hospital, where he later died.

Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Troopers said neither teen was wearing a helmet.

