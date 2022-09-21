44-year-old woman dies after Wayne County motorcycle crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a 44-year-old woman dead in Wayne County.

The crash happened on Tuesday around 9:45 p.m. on State Route 83 near County Road 48.

According to troopers, a 19-year-old man was driving a dark green 2003 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck eastbound on County Road 48, when he failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by 44-year-old Jessica Gaumer who was riding a black 2015 Harley Davidson Sportsman motorcycle.

Gaumer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said it does not appear that she was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The 19-year-old was not injured.

Troopers said drugs and alcohol do not appear to have played a role in the crash.