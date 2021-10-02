70-year-old motorcyclist killed, 70-year-old woman injured in Wayne County crash

PAINT TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 70-year-old man was killed and his 70-year-old passenger was seriously injured during a motorcycle crash that occurred in Wayne County Friday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Around 3:30 p.m., a 2019 Ram 1500 was traveling north on South Kansas Road at the same time a 2003 Harley Davidson Road King was traveling east on Harrison Road.

Troopers said the Ram failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of South Kansas Road and Harrison Road and pulled into the path of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle then struck the truck on the driver's side and both vehicles came to a rest in the middle of the intersection.

James Meadows, 70, of Wooster, who was operating the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 70-year-old woman who was a passenger on the motorcycle was transported via Life Flight to Akron City Hospital with serious injuries. Neither were wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to troopers.

Troopers said the driver of the truck was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.