Man killed, 12-year-old flown to hospital after Wayne County crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on Smithville Western Road.

John Murray was driving a black 2006 Cadillac CTS westbound when he partially drove across the centerline and lost control of the vehicle, troopers said.

Murray's vehicle continued driving off the right side of the road, hitting a ditch and fence.

He was ejected from the vehicle.

Murray was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 12-year-old inside of the vehicle was transported to Wooster Community Hospital and later flown to Akron Children's Hospital.