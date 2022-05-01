Ohio State Highway Patrols investigates fatal Wayne County motorcycle crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.

The crash happened Saturday at the intersection of Wadsworth and Fulton roads in Chippewa Township.

According to troopers, a 44-year-old man was driving a white 2000 Isuzu NPR cabover truck southbound on Wadsworth Road and was attempting to turn left onto Fulton road.

Scott Kemp, 50, was riding his black 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on Wadsworth Road when he struck the truck.

Troopers said the truck failed to yield while making the left turn.

Kemp was thrown from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said it did not appear he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Alcohol is not suspected to have played a role in the crash.