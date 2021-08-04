Watch
Pilot injured after crop-duster crashes into front yard of Wooster home

Wayne County Sheriff's Office
A crop-duster plane crashed into the front yard of a home in Wooster Wednesday morning.
Posted at 1:51 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 13:51:46-04

WOOSTER, Ohio — A crop-duster plane crashed in Wooster Wednesday morning, causing minor injuries to the pilot, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

The plane crashed into the front yard of a house on Bechtel Road in Wooster at around 10:30 a.m., according to Wayne County Sheriff Travis Hutchinson.

A man was crop dusting a farmer’s field when he hit a powerline, hit some trees, then crashed in the front yard, Hutchinson said.

The pilot, the only person onboard the plane, suffered minor injuries and went to Wooster Community Hospital for treatment.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

